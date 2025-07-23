An Overview of WNS (Hldgs)'s Earnings

WNS (Hldgs) WNS will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate WNS (Hldgs) to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88.

Anticipation surrounds WNS (Hldgs)'s announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 0.2% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at WNS (Hldgs)'s past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.41 1.04 0.99 0.91 EPS Actual 1.45 1.04 1.13 0.93 Price Change % 0.0% 3.0% 5.0% -4.0%

Tracking WNS (Hldgs)'s Stock Performance

Shares of WNS (Hldgs) were trading at $74.74 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

