Earnings Scheduled For August 4, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Kosmos Energy KOS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $415.09 million.

• Sohu.com SOHU is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• TG Therapeutics TGTX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $142.18 million.

• Praxis Precision Medicine PRAX is likely to report quarterly loss at $3.37 per share on revenue of $210 thousand.

• Krystal Biotech KRYS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $91.38 million.

• Tower Semiconductor TSEM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $371.83 million.

• Wayfair W is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.

• Freshpet FRPT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $267.94 million.

• CNA Financial CNA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $3.25 billion.

• BioNTech BNTX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.31 per share on revenue of $643.87 million.

• Axsome Therapeutics AXSM is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.06 per share on revenue of $139.10 million.

• Energizer Hldgs ENR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $696.46 million.

• Emerald Holding EEX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $100.40 million.

• Icahn Enterprises IEP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.

• Twist Bioscience TWST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $95.58 million.

• Tyson Foods TSN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $13.59 billion.

• SiriusPoint SPNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $720.10 million.

• IDEXX Laboratories IDXX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.30 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Bruker BRKR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $810.15 million.

• BioCryst Pharma BCRX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $149.43 million.

• Alexander's ALX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $51.90 million.

• Waters WAT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $746.73 million.

• ON Semiconductor ON is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Hagerty HGTY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $350.10 million.

• Lindblad Expeditions LIND is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $159.20 million.

• Rand Capital RAND is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Kaspi.kz KSPI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• Loews L is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Great Elm Capital GECC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $13.23 million.

• UFP Technologies UFPT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $151.98 million.

• Greenlight Capital Re GLRE is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Archrock AROC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $363.61 million.

• Prothena Corp PRTA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.52 per share on revenue of $11.72 million.

• Tidewater TDW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $317.41 million.

• Cellectis CLLS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $9.98 million.

• Palomar Hldgs PLMR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $178.01 million.

• MercadoLibre MELI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $11.94 per share on revenue of $6.57 billion.

• Syndax Pharmaceuticals SNDX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.99 per share on revenue of $27.87 million.

• Simon Property Group SPG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Tanger SKT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $132.47 million.

• Williams Companies WMB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion.

• Sabra Health Care REIT SBRA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $183.86 million.

• Otter Tail OTTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $325.80 million.

• ONEOK OKE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $8.42 billion.

• IAC IAC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $601.70 million.

• BWX Technologies BWXT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $712.29 million.

• B&G Foods BGS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $428.56 million.

• Andersons ANDE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.

• Air Lease AL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $710.63 million.

• Adtran Holdings ADTN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $259.50 million.

• Vitesse Energy VTS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $67.58 million.

• ThredUp TDUP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $73.70 million.

• SBA Communications SBAC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $671.79 million.

• Palantir Technologies PLTR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $938.88 million.

• Offerpad Solutions OPAD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $178.91 million.

• New Jersey Resources NJR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $304.11 million.

• Mueller Water Products MWA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $367.17 million.

• LTC Properties LTC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $44.94 million.

• JBT Marel JBTM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $897.96 million.

• BellRing Brands BRBR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $531.47 million.

• BioMarin Pharmaceutical BMRN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $763.49 million.

• Axon Enterprise AXON is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $641.46 million.

• Allegiant Travel ALGT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $689.96 million.

• Atlas Energy Solutions AESI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $296.11 million.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock CRD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $330.99 million.

• Postal Realty Trust PSTL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $21.66 million.

• Danaos DAC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.60 per share on revenue of $246.96 million.

• W&T Offshore WTI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $129.06 million.

• Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $164.11 million.

• V2X VVX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Semler Scientific SMLR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $8.10 million.

• Transocean RIG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $970.33 million.

• National Storage NSA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $187.07 million.

• MSA Safety MSA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $446.47 million.

• Hims & Hers Health HIMS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $551.52 million.

• Helios Technologies HLIO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $201.24 million.

• Diamondback Energy FANG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.69 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion.

• EverQuote EVER is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $157.38 million.

• Equity Residential EQR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $769.74 million.

• Denny's DENN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $117.85 million.

• Coterra Energy CTRA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• Corebridge Financial CRBG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $4.82 billion.

• Crescent Energy CRGY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $889.99 million.

• Boise Cascade BCC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.

• Ardelyx ARDX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $82.97 million.

• Ameresco AMRC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $413.69 million.

• Sterling Infrastructure STRL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $554.66 million.

• ODDITY Tech ODD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $237.44 million.

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.04 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.

• Vornado Realty VNO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $463.43 million.

• Viper Energy VNOM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $290.72 million.

• Lattice Semiconductor LSCC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $123.64 million.

• Kyndryl Hldgs KD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $3.80 billion.

• Inspire Medical Systems INSP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $214.62 million.

• ZoomInfo Technologies GTM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $296.50 million.

• Encompass Health EHC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• Castle Biosciences CSTL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $72.40 million.

• Center CSR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $67.85 million.

• BRC BRCC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $92.58 million.

• Allison Transmission ALSN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $800.57 million.

• Douglas Dynamics PLOW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $184.42 million.

• Primoris Services PRIM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• Voyager Technologies VOYG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $35.44 million.

• Trex Co TREX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $377.72 million.

• Sitio Royalties STR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $139.20 million.

• Ryman Hospitality Props RHP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $615.72 million.

• Paymentus Holdings PAY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $260.54 million.

• Navitas Semiconductor NVTS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $14.47 million.

• HealthStream HSTM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $74.54 million.

• Ingevity NGVT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $378.70 million.

• Olo OLO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $82.25 million.

• Unitil UTL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $101.00 million.

• Black Stone Minerals BSM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $109.71 million.

• PLAYSTUDIOS MYPS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $61.50 million.

• FreightCar America RAIL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $112.57 million.

• Heidrick & Struggles Intl HSII is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $292.93 million.

• Medifast MED is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $95.72 million.

• Tactile Systems Tech TCMD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $73.88 million.

• TrueBlue TBI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $398.87 million.

• CVRx CVRX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $13.31 million.

• Addus HomeCare ADUS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $346.74 million.

• SES AI SES is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $4.40 million.

• Marriott Vacations VAC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Vimeo VMEO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $105.76 million.

• SEMrush Hldgs SEMR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $108.87 million.

• Banco Latinoamericano BLX is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• SI-BONE SIBN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $48.17 million.

• PRA Group PRAA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $278.00 million.

• Dorman Products DORM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $517.28 million.

• AECOM ACM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion.

• New Mountain Finance NMFC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $84.87 million.

• James River Gr Hldgs JRVR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $177.40 million.

• Ichor Holdings ICHR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $234.90 million.

• Gladstone Cap GLAD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $21.78 million.

• Golub Capital BDC GBDC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $215.42 million.

• Diversified Healthcare DHC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $384.60 million.

• Cabot CBT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $959.31 million.

• Armada Hoffler Properties AHH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $64.22 million.

