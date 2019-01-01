QQQ
Valley Republic Bancorp is a part of the financial services domain. It is engaged in providing loans to customers, who are predominately small and middle-market businesses and individuals located in Kern County, California. The portfolio of the group includes real estate, commercial and industrial, agriculture, loans to municipalities and consumer loans. Some of the services include Night Deposit, Credit Cards, Wire Transfers, Agribusiness Loans, Long-Term Real Estate Financing, Interest Checking, Money Market Accounts, Certificate of Deposits, Online Banking and others.


Valley Republic Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Valley Republic Bancorp (VLLX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Valley Republic Bancorp (OTCQX: VLLX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Valley Republic Bancorp's (VLLX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Valley Republic Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Valley Republic Bancorp (VLLX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Valley Republic Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Valley Republic Bancorp (VLLX)?

A

The stock price for Valley Republic Bancorp (OTCQX: VLLX) is $39.81 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:35:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Valley Republic Bancorp (VLLX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Valley Republic Bancorp.

Q

When is Valley Republic Bancorp (OTCQX:VLLX) reporting earnings?

A

Valley Republic Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Valley Republic Bancorp (VLLX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Valley Republic Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Valley Republic Bancorp (VLLX) operate in?

A

Valley Republic Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.