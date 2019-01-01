Valley Republic Bancorp is a part of the financial services domain. It is engaged in providing loans to customers, who are predominately small and middle-market businesses and individuals located in Kern County, California. The portfolio of the group includes real estate, commercial and industrial, agriculture, loans to municipalities and consumer loans. Some of the services include Night Deposit, Credit Cards, Wire Transfers, Agribusiness Loans, Long-Term Real Estate Financing, Interest Checking, Money Market Accounts, Certificate of Deposits, Online Banking and others.