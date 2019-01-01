QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/277.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.64 - 10.55
Mkt Cap
496.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.11
Shares
50.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 11:03AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 8:44AM
Benzinga - Mar 23, 2021, 11:00AM
Benzinga - Mar 23, 2021, 9:48AM
Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company.

Virgin Group Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Virgin Group Acquisition (VGII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Virgin Group Acquisition (NYSE: VGII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Virgin Group Acquisition's (VGII) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Virgin Group Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Virgin Group Acquisition (VGII) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Virgin Group Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Virgin Group Acquisition (VGII)?

A

The stock price for Virgin Group Acquisition (NYSE: VGII) is $9.8632 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:17:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Virgin Group Acquisition (VGII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Virgin Group Acquisition.

Q

When is Virgin Group Acquisition (NYSE:VGII) reporting earnings?

A

Virgin Group Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Virgin Group Acquisition (VGII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Virgin Group Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Virgin Group Acquisition (VGII) operate in?

A

Virgin Group Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.