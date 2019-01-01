QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
11.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Verde Bio Holdings Inc is a growing United States-based energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition and development of high-probability, lower risk onshore oil, and gas properties within the United States.

Verde Bio Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Verde Bio Holdings (VBHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Verde Bio Holdings (OTCQB: VBHI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Verde Bio Holdings's (VBHI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Verde Bio Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Verde Bio Holdings (VBHI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Verde Bio Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Verde Bio Holdings (VBHI)?

A

The stock price for Verde Bio Holdings (OTCQB: VBHI) is $0.0098 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Verde Bio Holdings (VBHI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Verde Bio Holdings.

Q

When is Verde Bio Holdings (OTCQB:VBHI) reporting earnings?

A

Verde Bio Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Verde Bio Holdings (VBHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Verde Bio Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Verde Bio Holdings (VBHI) operate in?

A

Verde Bio Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.