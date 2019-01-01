U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
U.S. Well Services missed estimated earnings by 60.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.28.
Revenue was down $35.11 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 9.09% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at U.S. Well Services's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.53
|-0.56
|-0.245
|-0.630
|EPS Actual
|-0.46
|-0.50
|0
|-1.225
|Revenue Estimate
|46.90M
|51.95M
|85.45M
|68.60M
|Revenue Actual
|38.93M
|56.48M
|78.80M
|76.26M
