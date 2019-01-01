U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

U.S. Well Services missed estimated earnings by 60.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.28.

Revenue was down $35.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 9.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at U.S. Well Services's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.53 -0.56 -0.245 -0.630 EPS Actual -0.46 -0.50 0 -1.225 Revenue Estimate 46.90M 51.95M 85.45M 68.60M Revenue Actual 38.93M 56.48M 78.80M 76.26M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.