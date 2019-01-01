ñol

U.S. Well Services
(NASDAQ:USWS)
0.8464
0.0179[2.16%]
At close: Jun 3
0.845
-0.0014[-0.17%]
After Hours: 7:19PM EDT
Day High/Low0.8 - 0.87
52 Week High/Low0.5 - 3.39
Open / Close0.8 / 0.85
Float / Outstanding33.7M / 77.1M
Vol / Avg.983K / 5.5M
Mkt Cap65.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.87
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.46
Total Float33.7M

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

U.S. Well Services reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 16

EPS

$-0.450

Quarterly Revenue

$41.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$41.1M

Earnings Recap

 

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

U.S. Well Services missed estimated earnings by 60.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.28.

Revenue was down $35.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 9.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at U.S. Well Services's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.53 -0.56 -0.245 -0.630
EPS Actual -0.46 -0.50 0 -1.225
Revenue Estimate 46.90M 51.95M 85.45M 68.60M
Revenue Actual 38.93M 56.48M 78.80M 76.26M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

U.S. Well Services Questions & Answers

Q
When is U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) reporting earnings?
A

U.S. Well Services (USWS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-1.57, which missed the estimate of $-1.43.

Q
What were U.S. Well Services’s (NASDAQ:USWS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $130.9M, which missed the estimate of $152.4M.

