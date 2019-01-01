QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
0.18/1.00%
52 Wk
17.94 - 20
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
13.15
Open
P/E
13.62
EPS
33.88
Shares
110.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Toshiba Tec Corp is a Japan-based company that designs, manufactures, and distributes office equipment and machinery. Its product lineup is organized in four segments--retail solutions, which includes point-of-sale systems, self-checkout machines, kiosks and displays; printing solutions, which includes desktop, mobile, barcode, and multifunction printers; inkjet solutions, which includes high resolution inkjet printers; and original design manufacturer solutions, which include print heads, power supplies, barcodes, knives, cutters, display units, and other modules. The firm has operations in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions.

Toshiba Tec Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Toshiba Tec (TSHTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Toshiba Tec (OTCPK: TSHTY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Toshiba Tec's (TSHTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Toshiba Tec.

Q

What is the target price for Toshiba Tec (TSHTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Toshiba Tec

Q

Current Stock Price for Toshiba Tec (TSHTY)?

A

The stock price for Toshiba Tec (OTCPK: TSHTY) is $17.94 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:20:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Toshiba Tec (TSHTY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Toshiba Tec.

Q

When is Toshiba Tec (OTCPK:TSHTY) reporting earnings?

A

Toshiba Tec does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Toshiba Tec (TSHTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Toshiba Tec.

Q

What sector and industry does Toshiba Tec (TSHTY) operate in?

A

Toshiba Tec is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.