Toshiba Tec Corp is a Japan-based company that designs, manufactures, and distributes office equipment and machinery. Its product lineup is organized in four segments--retail solutions, which includes point-of-sale systems, self-checkout machines, kiosks and displays; printing solutions, which includes desktop, mobile, barcode, and multifunction printers; inkjet solutions, which includes high resolution inkjet printers; and original design manufacturer solutions, which include print heads, power supplies, barcodes, knives, cutters, display units, and other modules. The firm has operations in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions.