Seagate Assuages OpenAI Fears; Non-AI Semi Demand Rising; 5 Earnings Ahead Will Determine Market's Fate

Mag7 Earnings

Note the following:

Housing Starts

Housing starts are very strong, but building permits that reflect the future are weak. Here are the details:

Housing starts for March came at 1.502M vs. 1.356M prior.

Building permits for March came at 1.372M vs. 1.538M prior.

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, it is important to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis.

In the early trade, money flows are negative in Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG), and Meta (META).

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Oil

Oil is moving higher on President Trump's plan to leave the Iran blockade for longer. There is concern that the Iran war will not be resolved and will persist as a low level conflict. If this is the case, it will negatively impact the global economy. For the time being, the stock market momo crowd is oblivious. On the other hand, U.A.E leaving OPEC is positive for the global economy in the long term.

API crude inventories came at a draw of 1.79M barrels vs. a consensus of a build of 0.3M barrels.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is range bound.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions and add tactical positions based on signals.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.