|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of BBHC (OTCEM: TRNX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for BBHC.
The latest price target for BBHC (OTCEM: TRNX) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on May 14, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TRNX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BBHC (OTCEM: TRNX) is $0.0007 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:23:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for BBHC.
BBHC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for BBHC.
BBHC is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.