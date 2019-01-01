QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/174.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
132K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.49
Shares
188.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
BBHC Inc, formerly Taronis Technologies Inc owns a patented plasma arc technology that enable two end use applications for fuel generation and water decontamination. The company's fuel technology enables use of hydrocarbon based waste streams to be converted to fossil fuel substitutes.

BBHC Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy BBHC (TRNX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BBHC (OTCEM: TRNX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BBHC's (TRNX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BBHC.

Q

What is the target price for BBHC (TRNX) stock?

A

The latest price target for BBHC (OTCEM: TRNX) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on May 14, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TRNX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BBHC (TRNX)?

A

The stock price for BBHC (OTCEM: TRNX) is $0.0007 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:23:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BBHC (TRNX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BBHC.

Q

When is BBHC (OTCEM:TRNX) reporting earnings?

A

BBHC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BBHC (TRNX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BBHC.

Q

What sector and industry does BBHC (TRNX) operate in?

A

BBHC is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.