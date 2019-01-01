Targeted Medical Pharma Inc is a United States based specialty pharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes amino acid-based medications. The business activities of the group are functioned through Targeted Medical Pharma; Complete Claims Processing, Inc. and Amino Nutritionals segments. The operations of the group are primarily functioned through the region of United States and it derives the majority of revenue from Targeted Medical Pharma segment which develops and distributes amino acid-based therapeutic products and distributes pharmaceutical products from other manufacturers through employed sales representatives, independent distributors, and pharmacies.