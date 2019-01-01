QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Targeted Medical Pharma Inc is a United States based specialty pharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes amino acid-based medications. The business activities of the group are functioned through Targeted Medical Pharma; Complete Claims Processing, Inc. and Amino Nutritionals segments. The operations of the group are primarily functioned through the region of United States and it derives the majority of revenue from Targeted Medical Pharma segment which develops and distributes amino acid-based therapeutic products and distributes pharmaceutical products from other manufacturers through employed sales representatives, independent distributors, and pharmacies.

Targeted Medical Pharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Targeted Medical Pharma (TRGM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCEM: TRGM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Targeted Medical Pharma's (TRGM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Targeted Medical Pharma.

Q

What is the target price for Targeted Medical Pharma (TRGM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Targeted Medical Pharma

Q

Current Stock Price for Targeted Medical Pharma (TRGM)?

A

The stock price for Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCEM: TRGM) is $0.0002 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 17:24:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Targeted Medical Pharma (TRGM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Targeted Medical Pharma.

Q

When is Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCEM:TRGM) reporting earnings?

A

Targeted Medical Pharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Targeted Medical Pharma (TRGM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Targeted Medical Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Targeted Medical Pharma (TRGM) operate in?

A

Targeted Medical Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.