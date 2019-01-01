|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.220
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01
|REV
|482.570M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Terminix Global Hldgs (NYSE: TMX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Terminix Global Hldgs’s space includes: Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW), WW International (NASDAQ:WW), E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH), XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV).
The latest price target for Terminix Global Hldgs (NYSE: TMX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 52.00 expecting TMX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.30% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Terminix Global Hldgs (NYSE: TMX) is $41.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Terminix Global Hldgs.
Terminix Global Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Terminix Global Hldgs.
Terminix Global Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.