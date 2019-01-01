QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Terminix Global Holdings Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest control services. The company has one reportable segment: termite and pest control management. This segment has several service lines including residential pest management, commercial pest management, termite and home services, sales of products and other, and European pest management. The majority of company revenue comes from residential/commercial pest management and termite and home services in the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.220

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV482.570M

Analyst Ratings

Terminix Global Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Terminix Global Hldgs (TMX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Terminix Global Hldgs (NYSE: TMX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Terminix Global Hldgs's (TMX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Terminix Global Hldgs (TMX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Terminix Global Hldgs (NYSE: TMX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 52.00 expecting TMX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.30% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Terminix Global Hldgs (TMX)?

A

The stock price for Terminix Global Hldgs (NYSE: TMX) is $41.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Terminix Global Hldgs (TMX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Terminix Global Hldgs.

Q

When is Terminix Global Hldgs (NYSE:TMX) reporting earnings?

A

Terminix Global Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Terminix Global Hldgs (TMX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Terminix Global Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Terminix Global Hldgs (TMX) operate in?

A

Terminix Global Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.