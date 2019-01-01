Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Ltd is in the business of developing properties for sale and investment. The firm's portfolio consists of residential properties, offices, industrial buildings, and Shopping malls. It also provides property services such as property management, car park management, cleaning, environmental services, security services, etc. The company has Property sales, property rental, Property management, and Other services, Hotel operations, Investments in securities, and Financing operating segments. It generates maximum revenue from the Property sales segment.