|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.140
|REV
|105.120M
|102.462M
|-2.658M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in Tessco Technologies’s space includes: Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW), Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL), Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) and Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN).
The latest price target for Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ: TESS) was reported by William Blair on November 20, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TESS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ: TESS) is $6.44 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 26, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2020.
Tessco Technologies’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tessco Technologies.
Tessco Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.