Tessco Technologies Inc is the United States-based value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider. The company supplies wireless communications products for network infrastructure, site support, fixed and mobile broadband networks. It offers products related to power systems, Wi-Fi Networks, Broadband, DAS((Distributed Antenna Systems) for In-Building Cellular and Public Safety Coverage, IoT (Internet of Things), Mobile Devices and Accessories, and others. The operating segments of the company are Commercial and Retail, of which the majority of the revenue is derived from the Commercial segment. The Commercial segment consists of the public carriers and value-added resellers and integrators. All the business activities are functioned through the United States.