Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Tessco Technologies Inc is the United States-based value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider. The company supplies wireless communications products for network infrastructure, site support, fixed and mobile broadband networks. It offers products related to power systems, Wi-Fi Networks, Broadband, DAS((Distributed Antenna Systems) for In-Building Cellular and Public Safety Coverage, IoT (Internet of Things), Mobile Devices and Accessories, and others. The operating segments of the company are Commercial and Retail, of which the majority of the revenue is derived from the Commercial segment. The Commercial segment consists of the public carriers and value-added resellers and integrators. All the business activities are functioned through the United States.

Tessco Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tessco Technologies (TESS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ: TESS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tessco Technologies's (TESS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tessco Technologies (TESS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ: TESS) was reported by William Blair on November 20, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TESS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tessco Technologies (TESS)?

A

The stock price for Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ: TESS) is $6.44 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tessco Technologies (TESS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 26, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2020.

Q

When is Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) reporting earnings?

A

Tessco Technologies’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Tessco Technologies (TESS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tessco Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Tessco Technologies (TESS) operate in?

A

Tessco Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.