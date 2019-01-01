QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
Surgepays Inc is a fintech company. It provides services to financial technology, telecommunications, and digital media companies. The company offers prepaid wireless and underbanked financial products and services, along with popular consumer goods, to retail merchants such as operators of convenience stores, bodegas, and gas stations. Its operating segment includes Surge Blockchain and Other; Surge Logics; TW and ECS (Electronic Check Services).

Surgepays Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Surgepays (SURGW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Surgepays (NASDAQ: SURGW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Surgepays's (SURGW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Surgepays.

Q

What is the target price for Surgepays (SURGW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Surgepays

Q

Current Stock Price for Surgepays (SURGW)?

A

The stock price for Surgepays (NASDAQ: SURGW) is $0.641 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:04:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Surgepays (SURGW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Surgepays.

Q

When is Surgepays (NASDAQ:SURGW) reporting earnings?

A

Surgepays does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Surgepays (SURGW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Surgepays.

Q

What sector and industry does Surgepays (SURGW) operate in?

A

Surgepays is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.