Starry Group Holdings
(NYSE:STRY)
5.35
-0.59[-9.93%]
At close: Jun 10
5.84
0.4900[9.16%]
After Hours: 9:11AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Starry Group Holdings (NYSE:STRY), Quotes and News Summary

Starry Group Holdings (NYSE: STRY)

Day High/Low5.19 - 5.87
52 Week High/Low5.9 - 10.9
Open / Close5.81 / 5.32
Float / Outstanding57.3M / 166.6M
Vol / Avg.718.5K / 592.9K
Mkt Cap891.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price8.15
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.29
Total Float57.3M
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Starry Group Holdings Inc is connecting people and communities to high-speed, broadband internet using innovative, wideband hybrid-fiber fixed wireless technology. It is deploying gigabit-capable broadband to the home without bundles, data caps, or long-term contracts. The company is building a platform for the future by putting customers first, protecting privacy, ensuring access to an open and neutral net, and making affordable connectivity and digital equity a priority.
Read More

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-15
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.290
REV7.370M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Starry Group Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Starry Group Holdings (STRY) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Starry Group Holdings (NYSE: STRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Starry Group Holdings's (STRY) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Starry Group Holdings (STRY) stock?
A

The latest price target for Starry Group Holdings (NYSE: STRY) was reported by Oppenheimer on Friday, June 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting STRY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 86.92% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for Starry Group Holdings (STRY)?
A

The stock price for Starry Group Holdings (NYSE: STRY) is $5.35 last updated Today at June 10, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does Starry Group Holdings (STRY) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Starry Group Holdings.

Q
When is Starry Group Holdings (NYSE:STRY) reporting earnings?
A

Starry Group Holdings’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Monday, August 15, 2022.

Q
Is Starry Group Holdings (STRY) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Starry Group Holdings.

Q
What sector and industry does Starry Group Holdings (STRY) operate in?
A

Starry Group Holdings is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.