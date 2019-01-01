China Petroleum & Chemical, or Sinopec, is one of China's national oil companies and one of Asian's largest integrated oil companies in terms of revenue. Its income is derived primarily from refining and marketing of oil products and petrochemical production. Sinopec has China's largest petrol station network with over 30,000 stations and enjoys significant market share in petrochemicals. Established in 2000 by China Petrochemical Corporation, a state-owned enterprise and majority shareholder, the company also owns oil and gas assets in Shandong and Sichuan provinces. It has a smaller global upstream presence than peers PetroChina and CNOOC.