QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
50.02 - 51.51
Vol / Avg.
230.2K/128.1K
Div / Yield
4.49/8.83%
52 Wk
43.52 - 58.09
Mkt Cap
61.5B
Payout Ratio
16.75
Open
51.03
P/E
4.13
EPS
17.7
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 10:47AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 7:00AM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 6:46AM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 9:17AM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 10:56AM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 10:32AM
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 11:55AM
load more
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
China Petroleum & Chemical, or Sinopec, is one of China's national oil companies and one of Asian's largest integrated oil companies in terms of revenue. Its income is derived primarily from refining and marketing of oil products and petrochemical production. Sinopec has China's largest petrol station network with over 30,000 stations and enjoys significant market share in petrochemicals. Established in 2000 by China Petrochemical Corporation, a state-owned enterprise and majority shareholder, the company also owns oil and gas assets in Shandong and Sichuan provinces. It has a smaller global upstream presence than peers PetroChina and CNOOC.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-28
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy China Petroleum (SNP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Petroleum (NYSE: SNP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Petroleum's (SNP) competitors?

A

Other companies in China Petroleum’s space includes: Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE), Eni (NYSE:E) and BP (NYSE:BP).

Q

What is the target price for China Petroleum (SNP) stock?

A

The latest price target for China Petroleum (NYSE: SNP) was reported by JP Morgan on March 3, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SNP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for China Petroleum (SNP)?

A

The stock price for China Petroleum (NYSE: SNP) is $50.8 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Petroleum (SNP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.47 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 7, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 9, 2021.

Q

When is China Petroleum (NYSE:SNP) reporting earnings?

A

China Petroleum’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is China Petroleum (SNP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does China Petroleum (SNP) operate in?

A

China Petroleum is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.