Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP is focused on the acquisition, development and ownership of infrastructure critical to the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources. It owns natural gas gathering systems, pipelines, and processing facilities in South Texas and continue to pursue energy transition infrastructure opportunities. Its business consists of two reportable segments: Production and Midstream. Midstream operates the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas, NGLs and crude oil. The Production segment operates to produce crude oil and natural gas.