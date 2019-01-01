QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
SNM Global Holdings is an entertainment and media holding company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring and developing a range of businesses related to film, beverages and other lifestyle sectors. In addition, it also focuses on developing a platform of partnerships to promote and sponsor mixed martial arts events and other entertainment opportunities.

SNM Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SNM Global (SNMN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SNM Global (OTCPK: SNMN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SNM Global's (SNMN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SNM Global.

Q

What is the target price for SNM Global (SNMN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SNM Global

Q

Current Stock Price for SNM Global (SNMN)?

A

The stock price for SNM Global (OTCPK: SNMN) is $0.0015 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:24:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SNM Global (SNMN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SNM Global.

Q

When is SNM Global (OTCPK:SNMN) reporting earnings?

A

SNM Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SNM Global (SNMN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SNM Global.

Q

What sector and industry does SNM Global (SNMN) operate in?

A

SNM Global is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.