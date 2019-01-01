QQQ
Range
0.16 - 0.16
Vol / Avg.
1K/25.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.32
Mkt Cap
18.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.16
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
119.3M
Outstanding
Sonoro Gold Corp is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of exploration-stage precious metal properties in Sonora State, Mexico. It operates through one segment namely, the exploration of mineral properties. The company's projects include Cerro caliche and San marcial.

Sonoro Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sonoro Gold (SMOFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sonoro Gold (OTCQB: SMOFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sonoro Gold's (SMOFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sonoro Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Sonoro Gold (SMOFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sonoro Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Sonoro Gold (SMOFF)?

A

The stock price for Sonoro Gold (OTCQB: SMOFF) is $0.1559 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sonoro Gold (SMOFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sonoro Gold.

Q

When is Sonoro Gold (OTCQB:SMOFF) reporting earnings?

A

Sonoro Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sonoro Gold (SMOFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sonoro Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Sonoro Gold (SMOFF) operate in?

A

Sonoro Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.