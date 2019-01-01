QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.75 - 0.83
Vol / Avg.
26K/333.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.72 - 7.4
Mkt Cap
31.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.79
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
38.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 6:30AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 10:47AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 5:49AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 5:38PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 1:06PM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 9:40AM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 4:22PM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 11:57AM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Jun 24, 2021, 8:10AM
Skylight Health Group Inc is engaged in the business of providing medical care services. The company offers fixed membership health plans for a variety of diseases that include Cold, Rashes, Pneumonia, Body Aches, Earache, Kidney Stones, Allergies, Insomnia, High Blood Pressure, Snoring, Sore Throat, Vomiting, Eczema, Hair Loss, Diarrhea, and Others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Skylight Health Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Skylight Health Group (SLHG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ: SLHG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Skylight Health Group's (SLHG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Skylight Health Group.

Q

What is the target price for Skylight Health Group (SLHG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ: SLHG) was reported by Mackie Research on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SLHG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Skylight Health Group (SLHG)?

A

The stock price for Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ: SLHG) is $0.8208 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:51:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Skylight Health Group (SLHG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Skylight Health Group.

Q

When is Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) reporting earnings?

A

Skylight Health Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Skylight Health Group (SLHG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Skylight Health Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Skylight Health Group (SLHG) operate in?

A

Skylight Health Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.