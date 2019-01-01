|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sientra’s space includes: Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG), RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST), Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI), TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) and Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI).
The latest price target for Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on May 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting SIEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 263.64% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN) is $2.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sientra.
Sientra’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sientra.
Sientra is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.