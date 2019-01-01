QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
2.5 - 2.78
Vol / Avg.
636.2K/523.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.43 - 9.14
Mkt Cap
170.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.51
P/E
-
EPS
0.49
Shares
62.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Sientra Inc is a part of the healthcare sector in the United States. Its business involves the provision of silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. Its operating segments are Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands' OPUS, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM. The miraDry segment focuses on sales of the miraDry System and bioTips. Geographically, the firm generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Sientra Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sientra (SIEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sientra's (SIEN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sientra (SIEN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on May 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting SIEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 263.64% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sientra (SIEN)?

A

The stock price for Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN) is $2.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sientra (SIEN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sientra.

Q

When is Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) reporting earnings?

A

Sientra’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Sientra (SIEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sientra.

Q

What sector and industry does Sientra (SIEN) operate in?

A

Sientra is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.