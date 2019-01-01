Scientific Games Corp is a provider of gaming products, systems, and services to the lottery and pari-mutuel industries. The firm operates in four segments. The Gaming business segment that derives majority revenue sells gaming machines, VGTs, VLTs, and conversion kits and parts, leases or provides gaming machines, server-based systems. Lottery business segment provides systems products and services generally comprised of POS terminals, a central system, customized computer software, data communication services. SciPlay business segment develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games played on various mobile and web platforms. Digital business segment provides customizable software design, development, licensing, maintenance, and support services.