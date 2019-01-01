QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Scientific Games Corp is a provider of gaming products, systems, and services to the lottery and pari-mutuel industries. The firm operates in four segments. The Gaming business segment that derives majority revenue sells gaming machines, VGTs, VLTs, and conversion kits and parts, leases or provides gaming machines, server-based systems. Lottery business segment provides systems products and services generally comprised of POS terminals, a central system, customized computer software, data communication services. SciPlay business segment develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games played on various mobile and web platforms. Digital business segment provides customizable software design, development, licensing, maintenance, and support services.

Scientific Games Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Scientific Games (SGMS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Scientific Games's (SGMS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Scientific Games (SGMS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) was reported by Credit Suisse on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting SGMS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -26.01% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Scientific Games (SGMS)?

A

The stock price for Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) is $60.82 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Scientific Games (SGMS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Scientific Games.

Q

When is Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) reporting earnings?

A

Scientific Games’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Scientific Games (SGMS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scientific Games.

Q

What sector and industry does Scientific Games (SGMS) operate in?

A

Scientific Games is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.