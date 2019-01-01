QQQ
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 7:30AM
Software Effective Solutions Corp is an IT company, that provides virtual machines on amazon web services. It sets up software on VMs and provides virtual private networks (VPNs) to the clients so that they can use the software remotely via a remote desktop connection.

Software Effective Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Software Effective (SFWJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Software Effective (OTCPK: SFWJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Software Effective's (SFWJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Software Effective.

Q

What is the target price for Software Effective (SFWJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Software Effective

Q

Current Stock Price for Software Effective (SFWJ)?

A

The stock price for Software Effective (OTCPK: SFWJ) is $0.049 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:44:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Software Effective (SFWJ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Software Effective.

Q

When is Software Effective (OTCPK:SFWJ) reporting earnings?

A

Software Effective does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Software Effective (SFWJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Software Effective.

Q

What sector and industry does Software Effective (SFWJ) operate in?

A

Software Effective is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.