Insights Ahead: Sandvik's Quarterly Earnings

Sandvik (OTC:SDVKY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sandvik will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29.

Investors in Sandvik are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sandvik's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.280 0.29 0.270 0.300 EPS Actual 0.306 0.28 0.302 0.301 Price Change % 2.000 2.00 1.000 -1.000

Market Performance of Sandvik's Stock

Shares of Sandvik were trading at $28.8 as of October 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

