Sigma Additive Solutions
(NASDAQ:SASI)
1.0529
00
At close: May 19
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.04 - 1.14
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding10.4M / 10.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 19.1K
Mkt Cap11.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.05
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.21
Total Float10.4M

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI), Quotes and News Summary

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ: SASI)

Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Sigma Additive Solutions is a technology company that specializes in the development and commercialization of manufacturing and materials technologies. Its principal business activities include the development of its In-Process Quality Assurance (IPQA) suite of technologies and the commercialization of both its IPQA and materials-related suite of technologies, with its focus on three-dimensional printing (3DP) industry. The company is engaged in a range of activities in which it seeks to commercialize technologies and products in various industry sectors, such as aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation.
Sigma Additive Solutions Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Sigma Additive Solutions (SASI) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ: SASI) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Sigma Additive Solutions's (SASI) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Sigma Additive Solutions (SASI) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Sigma Additive Solutions

Q
Current Stock Price for Sigma Additive Solutions (SASI)?
A

The stock price for Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ: SASI) is $1.0529 last updated May 19, 2022, 7:29 PM UTC.

Q
Does Sigma Additive Solutions (SASI) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sigma Additive Solutions.

Q
When is Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) reporting earnings?
A

Sigma Additive Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Sigma Additive Solutions (SASI) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Sigma Additive Solutions.

Q
What sector and industry does Sigma Additive Solutions (SASI) operate in?
A

Sigma Additive Solutions is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.