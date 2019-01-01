Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sanderson Farms beat estimated earnings by 88.85%, reporting an EPS of $14.39 versus an estimate of $7.62.

Revenue was up $406.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.49 which was followed by a 0.68% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.