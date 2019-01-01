Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)
Earnings Recap
Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sanderson Farms beat estimated earnings by 88.85%, reporting an EPS of $14.39 versus an estimate of $7.62.
Revenue was up $406.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.49 which was followed by a 0.68% increase in the share price the next day.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Sanderson Farms using advanced sorting and filters.
Sanderson Farms Questions & Answers
Sanderson Farms (SAFM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 27, 2022 for Q2.
The Actual EPS was $5.09, which beat the estimate of $4.49.
The Actual Revenue was $931.9M, which beat the estimate of $891.9M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.