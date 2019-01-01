ñol

Sanderson Farms
(NASDAQ:SAFM)
199.70
00
At close: Jun 1
200.00
0.3000[0.15%]
PreMarket: 4:02PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low155.34 - 201.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding19M / 22.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 235.4K
Mkt Cap4.5B
P/E5.17
50d Avg. Price188.5
Div / Yield1.76/0.88%
Payout Ratio4.55
EPS14.39
Total Float19M

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Sanderson Farms reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 27

EPS

$14.390

Quarterly Revenue

$1.5B

Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)

$1.5B

Earnings Recap

 

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sanderson Farms beat estimated earnings by 88.85%, reporting an EPS of $14.39 versus an estimate of $7.62.

Revenue was up $406.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.49 which was followed by a 0.68% increase in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Sanderson Farms Questions & Answers

Q
When is Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) reporting earnings?
A

Sanderson Farms (SAFM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 27, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)?
A

The Actual EPS was $5.09, which beat the estimate of $4.49.

Q
What were Sanderson Farms’s (NASDAQ:SAFM) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $931.9M, which beat the estimate of $891.9M.

