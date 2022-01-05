 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Sanderson Farms Stock In The Last 15 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 12:37pm   Comments
Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.21% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In SAFM: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 31.87 shares of Sanderson Farms at the time with $1,000. This investment in SAFM would have produced an average annual return of 12.62%. Currently, Sanderson Farms has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion.

Sanderson Farms's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $6,056.72 today based on a price of $190.08 for SAFM at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

