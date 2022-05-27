ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Sanderson Farms Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 27, 2022 12:22 PM | 1 min read
  • Sanderson Farms Inc SAFM reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 35.8% year-over-year to $1.54 billion, beating the consensus of $1.39 billion.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 3.3% Y/Y to $66.3 million.
  • The operating margin was 27.4%, and operating income for the quarter jumped 230% to $421.5 million.
  • RelatedCargill, Continental Grain To Acquire Sanderson Farms For $4.5B
  • The company held $829.1 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities for six months ended April 30, 2022, totaled $474.8 million.
  • EPS of $14.39 beat the analyst consensus of $7.62.
  • Price Action: SAFM shares are trading higher by 2.74% at $199.81 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNews