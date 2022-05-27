Sanderson Farms Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

by

Sanderson Farms Inc SAFM reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 35.8% year-over-year to $1.54 billion, beating the consensus of $1.39 billion.

reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 35.8% year-over-year to $1.54 billion, beating the consensus of $1.39 billion. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 3.3% Y/Y to $66.3 million.

The operating margin was 27.4%, and operating income for the quarter jumped 230% to $421.5 million.

Related : Cargill, Continental Grain To Acquire Sanderson Farms For $4.5B

The company held $829.1 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities for six months ended April 30, 2022, totaled $474.8 million.

EPS of $14.39 beat the analyst consensus of $7.62.

Price Action: SAFM shares are trading higher by 2.74% at $199.81 on the last check Friday.

