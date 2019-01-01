Rattler Midstream LP is a growth-oriented partnership firm that owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services including freshwater sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal to Diamondback under long-term, fixed-fee contracts. The company's operating segment includes Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It generates maximum revenue from the Midstream Services segment.