|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.300
|0.240
|-0.0600
|REV
|100.790M
|99.832M
|-958.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Rattler Midstream.
The latest price target for Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) was reported by Credit Suisse on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting RTLR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.04% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) is $13.69 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 12, 2021.
Rattler Midstream’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Rattler Midstream.
Rattler Midstream is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.