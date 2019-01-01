QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13 - 13.85
Vol / Avg.
668.4K/264.5K
Div / Yield
1/7.55%
52 Wk
9.51 - 13.87
Mkt Cap
546.3M
Payout Ratio
102.17
Open
13.03
P/E
15.91
EPS
0.2
Shares
39.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 8:19AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 4:55PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 4:28PM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 5:32AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 4:37PM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 10:30AM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 4:22PM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 4:22PM
Benzinga - Apr 15, 2021, 7:51AM
Benzinga - Apr 15, 2021, 6:40AM
Rattler Midstream LP is a growth-oriented partnership firm that owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services including freshwater sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal to Diamondback under long-term, fixed-fee contracts. The company's operating segment includes Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It generates maximum revenue from the Midstream Services segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3000.240 -0.0600
REV100.790M99.832M-958.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rattler Midstream Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rattler Midstream (RTLR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rattler Midstream's (RTLR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rattler Midstream.

Q

What is the target price for Rattler Midstream (RTLR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) was reported by Credit Suisse on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting RTLR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.04% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rattler Midstream (RTLR)?

A

The stock price for Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) is $13.69 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rattler Midstream (RTLR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 12, 2021.

Q

When is Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) reporting earnings?

A

Rattler Midstream’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Rattler Midstream (RTLR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rattler Midstream.

Q

What sector and industry does Rattler Midstream (RTLR) operate in?

A

Rattler Midstream is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.