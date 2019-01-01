QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Roivant Sciences Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients.

Roivant Sciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Roivant Sciences (ROIVW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ: ROIVW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Roivant Sciences's (ROIVW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Roivant Sciences.

Q

What is the target price for Roivant Sciences (ROIVW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Roivant Sciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Roivant Sciences (ROIVW)?

A

The stock price for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ: ROIVW) is $1.24 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:48:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Roivant Sciences (ROIVW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Roivant Sciences.

Q

When is Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIVW) reporting earnings?

A

Roivant Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Roivant Sciences (ROIVW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Roivant Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Roivant Sciences (ROIVW) operate in?

A

Roivant Sciences is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.