Sector: Energy. Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Ranger Oil Corp is a pure-play independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, NGLs, and natural gas, with operations in the Eagle Ford shale in south Texas.

Ranger Oil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ranger Oil (ROCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ranger Oil (NASDAQ: ROCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ranger Oil's (ROCC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ranger Oil (ROCC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ranger Oil (NASDAQ: ROCC) was reported by RBC Capital on October 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting ROCC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.49% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ranger Oil (ROCC)?

A

The stock price for Ranger Oil (NASDAQ: ROCC) is $30.88 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ranger Oil (ROCC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ranger Oil.

Q

When is Ranger Oil (NASDAQ:ROCC) reporting earnings?

A

Ranger Oil’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Ranger Oil (ROCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ranger Oil.

Q

What sector and industry does Ranger Oil (ROCC) operate in?

A

Ranger Oil is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.