Renavotio Inc is focused on infrastructure opportunities including Medical, 5G, utility construction, utility management, IoT, water, waste management technology, and related industries. The company's initial targets and recent medical protective gear are infrastructure companies with utility construction, consulting/operational agreements with small towns or county CO-OPS that operate their own water and sewer systems, providing long-term savings, utilizing smart-utility monitoring, and dedicated engineering and service personnel. These platforms capture utility data from hand-held GPS devices or in-place sensors, with the planned use of drones to identify waste contamination, leak detection, and topographic underground utility installation planning.