Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/426.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
2.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
140.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Industrial Conglomerates
Renavotio Inc is focused on infrastructure opportunities including Medical, 5G, utility construction, utility management, IoT, water, waste management technology, and related industries. The company's initial targets and recent medical protective gear are infrastructure companies with utility construction, consulting/operational agreements with small towns or county CO-OPS that operate their own water and sewer systems, providing long-term savings, utilizing smart-utility monitoring, and dedicated engineering and service personnel. These platforms capture utility data from hand-held GPS devices or in-place sensors, with the planned use of drones to identify waste contamination, leak detection, and topographic underground utility installation planning.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Renavotio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Renavotio (RIII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Renavotio (OTCEM: RIII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Renavotio's (RIII) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Renavotio.

Q

What is the target price for Renavotio (RIII) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Renavotio

Q

Current Stock Price for Renavotio (RIII)?

A

The stock price for Renavotio (OTCEM: RIII) is $0.018 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:52:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Renavotio (RIII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Renavotio.

Q

When is Renavotio (OTCEM:RIII) reporting earnings?

A

Renavotio does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Renavotio (RIII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Renavotio.

Q

What sector and industry does Renavotio (RIII) operate in?

A

Renavotio is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.