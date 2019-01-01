QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.79 - 9.96
Vol / Avg.
34.7K/17.4K
Div / Yield
0.1/1.00%
52 Wk
6.97 - 10.62
Mkt Cap
176.9M
Payout Ratio
25.25
Open
9.94
P/E
25.28
EPS
0.15
Shares
17.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:55AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Apr 30, 2021, 8:17AM
Benzinga - Mar 2, 2021, 8:16AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Partners Bancorp is a multi-bank holding company, whose wholly-owned subsidiaries are The Bank of Delmarva and Virginia Partners Bank. It offers services such as savings, checking, loans, mobile banking, equity loans, and others. The primary source of revenue is interest income and fees, which it earns by lending and investing the funds which are held on deposit.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Partners Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Partners Bancorp (PTRS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ: PTRS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Partners Bancorp's (PTRS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Partners Bancorp (PTRS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Partners Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Partners Bancorp (PTRS)?

A

The stock price for Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ: PTRS) is $9.86 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Partners Bancorp (PTRS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.

Q

When is Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) reporting earnings?

A

Partners Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Partners Bancorp (PTRS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Partners Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Partners Bancorp (PTRS) operate in?

A

Partners Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.