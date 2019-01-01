Gaming Realms PLC is a gaming company. It develops, publishes and licenses next-generation mobile gaming content. The company creates and publishes real money and social games for mobile, with operations in the UK, the US and Canada. The group has two continuing reportable operating segments Licensing - brand and content licensing to partners in Europe and the US, and Social Publishing - providing freemium games to the US and Europe. The company's geographical segment includes the UK, including Channel Islands; the US and Rest of the world. It generates the majority of its revenue from Social Publishing segment.