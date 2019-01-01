QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.32 - 0.32
Vol / Avg.
2.5K/11.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.36 - 0.69
Mkt Cap
93.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.32
P/E
-
Shares
289.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 7:34PM
Gaming Realms PLC is a gaming company. It develops, publishes and licenses next-generation mobile gaming content. The company creates and publishes real money and social games for mobile, with operations in the UK, the US and Canada. The group has two continuing reportable operating segments Licensing - brand and content licensing to partners in Europe and the US, and Social Publishing - providing freemium games to the US and Europe. The company's geographical segment includes the UK, including Channel Islands; the US and Rest of the world. It generates the majority of its revenue from Social Publishing segment.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gaming Realms Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Gaming Realms (PSDMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gaming Realms (OTCQX: PSDMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gaming Realms's (PSDMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gaming Realms.

Q

What is the target price for Gaming Realms (PSDMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gaming Realms

Q

Current Stock Price for Gaming Realms (PSDMF)?

A

The stock price for Gaming Realms (OTCQX: PSDMF) is $0.3222 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gaming Realms (PSDMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gaming Realms.

Q

When is Gaming Realms (OTCQX:PSDMF) reporting earnings?

A

Gaming Realms does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gaming Realms (PSDMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gaming Realms.

Q

What sector and industry does Gaming Realms (PSDMF) operate in?

A

Gaming Realms is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.