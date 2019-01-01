QQQ
Range
11.83 - 13.69
Vol / Avg.
1.6M/994.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.44 - 66.03
Mkt Cap
1B
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
77M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Poshmark is one of the largest players in a quickly growing e-commerce resale space, connecting more than 30 million users on a platform that sells men's and women's apparel, accessories, shoes, and more recently consumer electronics and pet products. The marketplace operates in four countries--the U.S., Canada, Australia, and India--with a capital-light, peer-to-peer model that dovetails nicely with prevailing trends toward social commerce, apparel resale, and an ongoing pivot toward the e-commerce channel. With $1.4 billion in 2020 gross merchandise volume, or GMV, we estimate that the firm captured just shy of 10% of the global resale market, as rolling lockdowns and tangled supply chains provided a meaningful impetus for channel trial during 2020 and 2021.

Poshmark Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Poshmark (POSH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ: POSH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Poshmark's (POSH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Poshmark (POSH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Poshmark (NASDAQ: POSH) was reported by Guggenheim on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting POSH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.76% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Poshmark (POSH)?

A

The stock price for Poshmark (NASDAQ: POSH) is $13.6 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Poshmark (POSH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Poshmark.

Q

When is Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) reporting earnings?

A

Poshmark’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Poshmark (POSH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Poshmark.

Q

What sector and industry does Poshmark (POSH) operate in?

A

Poshmark is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.