Poshmark is one of the largest players in a quickly growing e-commerce resale space, connecting more than 30 million users on a platform that sells men's and women's apparel, accessories, shoes, and more recently consumer electronics and pet products. The marketplace operates in four countries--the U.S., Canada, Australia, and India--with a capital-light, peer-to-peer model that dovetails nicely with prevailing trends toward social commerce, apparel resale, and an ongoing pivot toward the e-commerce channel. With $1.4 billion in 2020 gross merchandise volume, or GMV, we estimate that the firm captured just shy of 10% of the global resale market, as rolling lockdowns and tangled supply chains provided a meaningful impetus for channel trial during 2020 and 2021.