Prime Number Acquisition Stock (NASDAQ:PNAC), Quotes and News Summary

Prime Number Acquisition Stock (NASDAQ: PNAC)

Day Range- - -52 Wk Range9.88 - 10Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 8.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 63.2KMkt Cap83.9MP/E-50d Avg. Price9.95
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.04
Prime Number Acquisition I Corp is a blank check company.
Prime Number Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Prime Number Acquisition (PNAC) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Prime Number Acquisition (NASDAQ: PNAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Prime Number Acquisition's (PNAC) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Prime Number Acquisition.

Q
What is the target price for Prime Number Acquisition (PNAC) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Prime Number Acquisition

Q
Current Stock Price for Prime Number Acquisition (PNAC)?
A

The stock price for Prime Number Acquisition (NASDAQ: PNAC) is $9.92 last updated September 15, 2022, 7:57 PM UTC.

Q
Does Prime Number Acquisition (PNAC) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prime Number Acquisition.

Q
When is Prime Number Acquisition (NASDAQ:PNAC) reporting earnings?
A

Prime Number Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Prime Number Acquisition (PNAC) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Prime Number Acquisition.

Q
What sector and industry does Prime Number Acquisition (PNAC) operate in?
A

Prime Number Acquisition is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.