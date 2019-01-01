Petronas Dagangan Bhd offers a variety of petroleum products and services to retail and industrial customers. As the leading revenue generator, retail operations are the leading focus of the company. In Malaysia, the retail business includes hundreds of retail stations that also serve as convenience stores. As a compliment to its network of retail stations, Petronas offers a loyalty program that allows members to accumulate points and redeem either fuel or selected items. The company's other businesses include a commercial unit, liquefied petroleum gas unit, and a lubricants business. Through the commercial business, Petronas markets petroleum products in bulk to manufacturing, aviation, power, energy, agriculture, fisheries, and transportation segments.