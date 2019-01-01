QQQ
Petronas Dagangan Bhd offers a variety of petroleum products and services to retail and industrial customers. As the leading revenue generator, retail operations are the leading focus of the company. In Malaysia, the retail business includes hundreds of retail stations that also serve as convenience stores. As a compliment to its network of retail stations, Petronas offers a loyalty program that allows members to accumulate points and redeem either fuel or selected items. The company's other businesses include a commercial unit, liquefied petroleum gas unit, and a lubricants business. Through the commercial business, Petronas markets petroleum products in bulk to manufacturing, aviation, power, energy, agriculture, fisheries, and transportation segments.

Petronas Dagangan Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Petronas Dagangan (PNADF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Petronas Dagangan (OTCPK: PNADF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Petronas Dagangan's (PNADF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Petronas Dagangan.

Q

What is the target price for Petronas Dagangan (PNADF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Petronas Dagangan

Q

Current Stock Price for Petronas Dagangan (PNADF)?

A

The stock price for Petronas Dagangan (OTCPK: PNADF) is $4.48 last updated Fri May 21 2021 18:02:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Petronas Dagangan (PNADF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Petronas Dagangan.

Q

When is Petronas Dagangan (OTCPK:PNADF) reporting earnings?

A

Petronas Dagangan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Petronas Dagangan (PNADF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Petronas Dagangan.

Q

What sector and industry does Petronas Dagangan (PNADF) operate in?

A

Petronas Dagangan is in the sector and industry.