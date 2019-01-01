QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.7K
Div / Yield
0.21/5.32%
52 Wk
3.76 - 4.15
Mkt Cap
7.8B
Payout Ratio
69.82
Open
-
P/E
16.04
EPS
0.29
Shares
2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Petronas Gas Bhd is a Malaysian gas infrastructure and utilities company of which Malaysia's nationalized oil corporation, PETRONAS, holds a majority interest. Petronas Gas segments its primary operations into Gas Processing, Gas Transportation, Utilities, and Regasification businesses. While each of these contributes significantly to the company's total revenue, its Gas Processing and Gas Transportation units combine to generate the majority. In Gas Processing, Petronas Gas receives processing fees under multi-year contracts by processing natural gas piped offshore for its parent company, PETRONAS. The Gas Transportation business encompasses the transmission of offshore natural gas through pipelines to customers in Malaysia and Singapore under multi-year agreements with PETRONAS.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Petronas Gas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Petronas Gas (PNAGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Petronas Gas (OTCPK: PNAGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Petronas Gas's (PNAGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Petronas Gas.

Q

What is the target price for Petronas Gas (PNAGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Petronas Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for Petronas Gas (PNAGF)?

A

The stock price for Petronas Gas (OTCPK: PNAGF) is $3.95 last updated Mon Jan 24 2022 20:57:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Petronas Gas (PNAGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Petronas Gas.

Q

When is Petronas Gas (OTCPK:PNAGF) reporting earnings?

A

Petronas Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Petronas Gas (PNAGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Petronas Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does Petronas Gas (PNAGF) operate in?

A

Petronas Gas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.