|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ: PME) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Pingtan Marine Enterprise’s space includes: Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY), Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC), Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL), Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) and Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB).
There is no analysis for Pingtan Marine Enterprise
The stock price for Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ: PME) is $0.6198 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:39:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on July 30, 2018.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Pingtan Marine Enterprise.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.