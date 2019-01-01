Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd is a marine enterprises group primarily engaging in ocean fishing. The company provides high-quality seafood to a diverse group of customers including distributors, restaurant owners and exporters in the China. It harvests a range of fish species with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, Indo-Pacific waters, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, and international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Pingtan derives revenue primarily from the sales of frozen seafood products.