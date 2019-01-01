QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Platcom Inc is into acquiring, provide funding and insurance to its target asset based companies in the asset finance market.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Platcom Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Platcom (PLTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Platcom (OTCEM: PLTI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Platcom's (PLTI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Platcom.

Q

What is the target price for Platcom (PLTI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Platcom

Q

Current Stock Price for Platcom (PLTI)?

A

The stock price for Platcom (OTCEM: PLTI) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Apr 09 2021 17:28:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Platcom (PLTI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Platcom.

Q

When is Platcom (OTCEM:PLTI) reporting earnings?

A

Platcom does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Platcom (PLTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Platcom.

Q

What sector and industry does Platcom (PLTI) operate in?

A

Platcom is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.