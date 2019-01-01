QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.77 - 0.93
Vol / Avg.
424.7K/675K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.7 - 3.47
Mkt Cap
73.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.84
P/E
-
EPS
-0.56
Shares
80.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 5:03PM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 6:57AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 7:00AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 12:33PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 12:32PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 12:29PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 12:22PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 12:18PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 4:56PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 12:01PM
Benzinga - Jun 7, 2021, 11:12AM
Benzinga - Jun 1, 2021, 3:09PM
Benzinga - Jun 1, 2021, 2:27PM
Benzinga - May 25, 2021, 3:13PM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 6:56AM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 5:16PM
Benzinga - Mar 12, 2021, 7:57AM
Benzinga - Mar 11, 2021, 5:21PM
load more
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is a self-managed and self-administered REIT in the United States. It is engaged in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, development and disposition of retail shopping malls including regional department stores and large format retailers. Its properties involve mall portfolio, redevelopment, speciality leasing, and partnerships and marketing. It derives the substantial majority of revenue from rent leases of retail properties in the real estate portfolio.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pennsylvania REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE: PEI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pennsylvania REIT's (PEI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE: PEI) was reported by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey on April 24, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.00 expecting PEI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.61% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pennsylvania REIT (PEI)?

A

The stock price for Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE: PEI) is $0.9123 last updated Today at 8:59:52 PM.

Q

Does Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on May 29, 2020.

Q

When is Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) reporting earnings?

A

Pennsylvania REIT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pennsylvania REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) operate in?

A

Pennsylvania REIT is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.