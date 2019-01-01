QQQ
Range
0.27 - 0.27
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/4.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.19 - 0.53
Mkt Cap
16.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.27
P/E
-
Shares
61.2M
Outstanding
PepinNini Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration of Lithium, Copper, Nickel, and Gold. Its projects include Musgrave Project and Salta Project. The geographical segments consist of Australia and Argentina.

PepinNini Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PepinNini Minerals (PEIMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PepinNini Minerals (OTCPK: PEIMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PepinNini Minerals's (PEIMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PepinNini Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for PepinNini Minerals (PEIMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PepinNini Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for PepinNini Minerals (PEIMF)?

A

The stock price for PepinNini Minerals (OTCPK: PEIMF) is $0.26846 last updated Today at 4:56:09 PM.

Q

Does PepinNini Minerals (PEIMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PepinNini Minerals.

Q

When is PepinNini Minerals (OTCPK:PEIMF) reporting earnings?

A

PepinNini Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PepinNini Minerals (PEIMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PepinNini Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does PepinNini Minerals (PEIMF) operate in?

A

PepinNini Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.