QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.92 - 6.23
Vol / Avg.
141.8K/111.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.8 - 10.68
Mkt Cap
117.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.95
P/E
39.56
EPS
0.04
Shares
19.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 1:55PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 4:26PM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 4:04PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Park City Group Inc is a software as a service provider. The company and its subsidiaries develop, market, and support proprietary software products. These products assist the management of business operations, which helps clients to make more informed decisions. The company also provides a cloud-based solution to remain in compliance with business records and regulatory requirements. The firm's services comprise implementation, business optimization, outsourcing, technical services, education, and application hosting. It derives its revenues from subscription fees, hosting, premium support and maintenance service fees, professional services, and license fees.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0400.040 0.0000
REV5.330M4.354M-976.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Park City Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Park City Gr (PCYG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Park City Gr (NASDAQ: PCYG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Park City Gr's (PCYG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Park City Gr (PCYG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Park City Gr (NASDAQ: PCYG) was reported by DA Davidson on September 6, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting PCYG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 143.51% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Park City Gr (PCYG)?

A

The stock price for Park City Gr (NASDAQ: PCYG) is $6.16 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Park City Gr (PCYG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Park City Gr.

Q

When is Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG) reporting earnings?

A

Park City Gr’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Park City Gr (PCYG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Park City Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Park City Gr (PCYG) operate in?

A

Park City Gr is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.