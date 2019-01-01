Park City Group Inc is a software as a service provider. The company and its subsidiaries develop, market, and support proprietary software products. These products assist the management of business operations, which helps clients to make more informed decisions. The company also provides a cloud-based solution to remain in compliance with business records and regulatory requirements. The firm's services comprise implementation, business optimization, outsourcing, technical services, education, and application hosting. It derives its revenues from subscription fees, hosting, premium support and maintenance service fees, professional services, and license fees.