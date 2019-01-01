QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
18.3 - 18.6
Vol / Avg.
101.2K/36.5K
Div / Yield
0.24/1.28%
52 Wk
15.99 - 20.75
Mkt Cap
282.2M
Payout Ratio
21.36
Open
18.6
P/E
18.14
EPS
0.3
Shares
15.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 8:18AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 8:45AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
PCSB Financial Corp is a community-oriented financial institution that provides financial services to individuals and businesses within its market area of Putnam, Dutchess, Rockland and Westchester counties in New York. The company offers products like Deposit products; Online products; Loans and Other services. It attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds primarily to originate and purchase commercial real estate and business loans, and to purchase investment securities.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2400.220 -0.0200
REV12.430M14.453M2.023M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PCSB Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PCSB Financial (PCSB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PCSB Financial (NASDAQ: PCSB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PCSB Financial's (PCSB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PCSB Financial (PCSB) stock?

A

The latest price target for PCSB Financial (NASDAQ: PCSB) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.50 expecting PCSB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -21.20% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PCSB Financial (PCSB)?

A

The stock price for PCSB Financial (NASDAQ: PCSB) is $18.4 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does PCSB Financial (PCSB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) reporting earnings?

A

PCSB Financial’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is PCSB Financial (PCSB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PCSB Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does PCSB Financial (PCSB) operate in?

A

PCSB Financial is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.