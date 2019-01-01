PCS Edventures!.com Inc develops and markets educational programs. It specializes in experiential, hands-on, K12 education and drone technology. The company's key products include science, technology, engineering, and math products, EdventuresLab products and services, and Thrust UAV. It serves an afterschool market, elementary classrooms, technical education, parents and home educators. The company also has a presence in Australia, India, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Mexico.