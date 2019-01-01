QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
PCS Edventures!.com Inc develops and markets educational programs. It specializes in experiential, hands-on, K12 education and drone technology. The company's key products include science, technology, engineering, and math products, EdventuresLab products and services, and Thrust UAV. It serves an afterschool market, elementary classrooms, technical education, parents and home educators. The company also has a presence in Australia, India, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Mexico.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PCS Edventures!.com Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PCS Edventures!.com (PCSV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PCS Edventures!.com (OTCPK: PCSV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PCS Edventures!.com's (PCSV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PCS Edventures!.com.

Q

What is the target price for PCS Edventures!.com (PCSV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PCS Edventures!.com

Q

Current Stock Price for PCS Edventures!.com (PCSV)?

A

The stock price for PCS Edventures!.com (OTCPK: PCSV) is $0.042 last updated Today at 8:14:43 PM.

Q

Does PCS Edventures!.com (PCSV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PCS Edventures!.com.

Q

When is PCS Edventures!.com (OTCPK:PCSV) reporting earnings?

A

PCS Edventures!.com does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PCS Edventures!.com (PCSV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PCS Edventures!.com.

Q

What sector and industry does PCS Edventures!.com (PCSV) operate in?

A

PCS Edventures!.com is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.