|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.270
|0.360
|0.0900
|REV
|416.090M
|461.600M
|45.510M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of People's United Finl (NASDAQ: PBCT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in People's United Finl’s space includes: Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL), PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).
The latest price target for People's United Finl (NASDAQ: PBCT) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting PBCT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.79% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for People's United Finl (NASDAQ: PBCT) is $19.95 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.
People's United Finl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for People's United Finl.
People's United Finl is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.