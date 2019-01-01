QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
People's United Financial Inc has nearly $39 billion of assets. People's United Bank is one of the New England-based banks and among the top 50 in the U.S. Of the bank's 405 locations, 40% are in Connecticut, where it ranks third by deposit market share. It also ranks among the top 10 in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. The bank offers brokerage, financial advisory and wealth management, and insurance services. Commercial real estate accounts for 35% of the loan book, C&I and equipment financing accounts for another 35%, and the rest is in mortgages and consumer.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2700.360 0.0900
REV416.090M461.600M45.510M

People's United Finl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy People's United Finl (PBCT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of People's United Finl (NASDAQ: PBCT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are People's United Finl's (PBCT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for People's United Finl (PBCT) stock?

A

The latest price target for People's United Finl (NASDAQ: PBCT) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting PBCT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.79% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for People's United Finl (PBCT)?

A

The stock price for People's United Finl (NASDAQ: PBCT) is $19.95 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does People's United Finl (PBCT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.

Q

When is People's United Finl (NASDAQ:PBCT) reporting earnings?

A

People's United Finl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is People's United Finl (PBCT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for People's United Finl.

Q

What sector and industry does People's United Finl (PBCT) operate in?

A

People's United Finl is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.