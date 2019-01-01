QQQ
Range
8.15 - 8.54
Vol / Avg.
6.5K/9.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.62 - 16.29
Mkt Cap
29.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.3
P/E
4.22
EPS
1.88
Shares
3.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 5:05AM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 12:52PM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Patriot Transportation Holding Inc is a regional tank truck carrier in North America. Its business consists of hauling petroleum-related products and dry bulk commodities and liquid chemicals. The company currently has approximately eighteen terminal and satellite locations spread across the states of Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee. The company also provides the delivery service in the liquid chemical and dry bulk business primarily from distribution facilities or manufacturing facilities to the end-user.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.040
REV30.000M20.571M-9.429M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.010
REV30.000M20.457M-9.543M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Patriot Transportation Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Patriot Transportation (PATI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ: PATI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Patriot Transportation's (PATI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Patriot Transportation (PATI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Patriot Transportation

Q

Current Stock Price for Patriot Transportation (PATI)?

A

The stock price for Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ: PATI) is $8.49 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Patriot Transportation (PATI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $3.75 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 5, 2021.

Q

When is Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) reporting earnings?

A

Patriot Transportation’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Patriot Transportation (PATI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Patriot Transportation.

Q

What sector and industry does Patriot Transportation (PATI) operate in?

A

Patriot Transportation is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.