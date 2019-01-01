|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.050
|0.090
|0.0400
|REV
|24.000M
|24.385M
|385.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ: OIIM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in O2Micro Intl’s space includes: Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY), WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY), QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK), Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC).
The latest price target for O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ: OIIM) was reported by Stifel on November 2, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting OIIM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 95.12% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ: OIIM) is $4.1 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for O2Micro Intl.
O2Micro Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for O2Micro Intl.
O2Micro Intl is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.