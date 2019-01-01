O2Micro International Ltd focuses on designing, developing, and marketing high performance integrated circuits and solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its application includes LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook computers, tablet computers, low/zero-emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy-efficient technology relating to sophisticated batteries, LED lighting including general lighting, and portable electronic devices. Its integrated circuits have been incorporated into products sold by Acer, Dell, General Electric, Hewlett-Packard, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, Sony, and Toshiba, among others.