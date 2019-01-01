QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
O2Micro International Ltd focuses on designing, developing, and marketing high performance integrated circuits and solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its application includes LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook computers, tablet computers, low/zero-emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy-efficient technology relating to sophisticated batteries, LED lighting including general lighting, and portable electronic devices. Its integrated circuits have been incorporated into products sold by Acer, Dell, General Electric, Hewlett-Packard, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, Sony, and Toshiba, among others.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0500.090 0.0400
REV24.000M24.385M385.000K

O2Micro Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy O2Micro Intl (OIIM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ: OIIM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are O2Micro Intl's (OIIM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for O2Micro Intl (OIIM) stock?

A

The latest price target for O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ: OIIM) was reported by Stifel on November 2, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting OIIM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 95.12% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for O2Micro Intl (OIIM)?

A

The stock price for O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ: OIIM) is $4.1 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does O2Micro Intl (OIIM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for O2Micro Intl.

Q

When is O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) reporting earnings?

A

O2Micro Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is O2Micro Intl (OIIM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for O2Micro Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does O2Micro Intl (OIIM) operate in?

A

O2Micro Intl is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.