Range
18.72 - 19.25
Vol / Avg.
265K/426K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.64 - 20.29
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
18.81
P/E
1901
EPS
0.08
Shares
66.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
NextGen Healthcare Inc is a United States-based company that provides healthcare solutions. The company offers technology and services platform supports for ambulatory and specialty practices of all sizes. It provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2100.240 0.0300
REV146.320M149.721M3.401M

NextGen Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ: NXGN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NextGen Healthcare's (NXGN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) stock?

A

The latest price target for NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ: NXGN) was reported by SVB Leerink on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NXGN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)?

A

The stock price for NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ: NXGN) is $19.22 last updated Today at 8:42:29 PM.

Q

Does NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NextGen Healthcare.

Q

When is NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) reporting earnings?

A

NextGen Healthcare’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on January 25, 2022.

Q

Is NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NextGen Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) operate in?

A

NextGen Healthcare is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.