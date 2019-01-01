QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
NxGen Brands Inc is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, distributing, marketing and white labeling of CBD and hemp products. The company's products include CBD and hemp derived gummies, oils, vape liquids, and pet treats.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NxGen Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NxGen Brands (NXGB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NxGen Brands (OTCPK: NXGB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NxGen Brands's (NXGB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NxGen Brands.

Q

What is the target price for NxGen Brands (NXGB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NxGen Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for NxGen Brands (NXGB)?

A

The stock price for NxGen Brands (OTCPK: NXGB) is $0.085 last updated Today at 8:29:25 PM.

Q

Does NxGen Brands (NXGB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NxGen Brands.

Q

When is NxGen Brands (OTCPK:NXGB) reporting earnings?

A

NxGen Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NxGen Brands (NXGB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NxGen Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does NxGen Brands (NXGB) operate in?

A

NxGen Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.